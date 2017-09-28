Sounders rout West-leading Whitecaps, 3-0

In the 69th, Loderio and Clint Dempsey worked a give-and-go for Dempsey's team-leading 12th of the season. In a formation switch by Schmetzer, Dempsey moved up top on Wednesday night.

"It came from watching tape and trying to get our team on track a little bit," Schmetzer said. "We had to make sure that the team bought into it. I'd started take about it a couple games ago to see if we could jump-start something. Clint was on board, Nico and Victor were on board, and this seemed a good opportunity to roll it out there."

Stefan Frei had his career-high 11th shutout. He preserved it in the 37th minute when he made a leaping save of a Fredy Montero free kick that was on its way into the top right corner. Frei stretched to knock it off the underside of the crossbar, then pounced on the ensuing loose ball.

Vancouver (14-10-6) was unbeaten in its previous seven games.

"Whenever you play a good team - and Seattle is a good team — it comes down to fine lines," said Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson, whose team missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot, but is still well positioned to make the post-season. "Giving pu the first goal was not a good idea. But from that moment to maybe just before they scored their second goal, we had some good periods of play.

"We weren't able to take advantage of any chances, which were very few."

Seattle outshot Vancouver, 20-8, and had 58 per cent of the possession.

The Whitecaps played the final minute of stoppage time with 10 men. Tony Tchani initially was given a yellow card for violent conduct. But after a video review, referee Robert Sibiga came back across the field and showed him a red card.

By Mark Moschetti, The Associated Press