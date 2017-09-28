Gray donating shoes and clothes to homeless children

Chelsea Gray was driving to lunch with a Los Angeles Sparks teammate last year when she noticed a large number of homeless children near where she was going to eat.

The guard wanted to help them, so she partnered with HavASole , a group that works with at-risk youth and the homeless, and donated shoes and hygiene products. She wanted to do more.

On Thursday, Gray will be back with some of her Los Angeles teammates, a day before they play Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, at Safe Place for Youth to give out sneakers, clothes, and other things.

"We're lucky to do what we love and you don't know why they are in the situation they are in so I want to help as much as possible," Gray said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday night. "You never know. One minute everything can be taken away from you."

Gray, who hit the game-winner in the series opener against Minnesota, hopes this can be an annual thing. She got Adidas to donate over 40 pairs of sneakers.

"We are so proud of the work that Chelsea has done in the community since she joined our organization," Sparks president and COO Christine Simmons said. "Each season she has made it a priority to make advocating for our city's most at-risk populations as a part of her platform. Moreover, she inspires our amazing fans and the LA community to give back as well."

Grey also said she likes to spend time talking to the kids, who range in age from 1-18.

"I love this establishment and having a chance to talk with them," Gray said. "It's a little bit of our day before we go home and rest and get ready."

The Lynx tied up the best-of-five series at 1-all Tuesday night with a two-point win.

"I think it's good basketball," Gray said. "The top teams going head-to-head. It's a great finals match."