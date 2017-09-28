South Africa 198-1 at tea on Day 1 vs. Bangladesh

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa — South Africa continued to punish Bangladesh's surprise decision to bowl first by reaching 198-1 at tea on Day 1 of the first test on Thursday.

Dean Elgar is 101 not out while Aiden Markram was run out three runs short of a century on his test debut. Markram hit 13 fours in his 97.

With coach Ottis Gibson in his first match in charge of South Africa, the hosts made steady progress after going to lunch on 99-0.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim's decision to give South Africa's batsmen first use of the Senwes Park pitch was a surprise. The track in Potchefstroom is expected to be good for batting early on in the test, and will likely get more difficult as the game goes on.