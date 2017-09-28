South Africa 99-0 at lunch on Day 1 vs. Bangladesh

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa — South Africa took advantage of Bangladesh's surprise decision to bowl first to reach 99-0 at lunch on Day 1 of the first test on Thursday.

Dean Elgar was 56 not out and Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 43 on his test debut, cheering new coach Ottis Gibson in his first match in charge of South Africa.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim's decision to give South Africa's batsmen first use of the Senwes Park pitch was a surprise. The track in Potchefstroom is expected to be good for batting early on in the test, and will likely get more difficult as the game goes on.

Elgar and Markram cashed in on the pretty placid pitch on the first morning, with Elgar hitting five fours. Markram hit six fours in his 43 off 69 balls.