European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues

SPAIN

Barcelona's home game against struggling Las Palmas on Sunday won't be only about football, coming on the same day as a planned referendum for Catalonia's independence from Spain.

The club and some of its top players have shown their support for the vote, which Spain's government says is unconstitutional. Separatists have often used the Camp Nou stadium as a rallying point, and it will likely happen again on Sunday.

Barcelona has won its first six matches. Las Palmas, which has lost two straight games, is expected to have newly hired coach Pako Ayestaran on the bench for the first time.

Second-place Atletico Madrid, coming off a last-minute home loss to Chelsea in the Champions League, visits Leganes on Saturday, while third-place Sevilla hosts winless Malaga earlier in the day.

On Sunday, sixth-place Real Madrid hosts Espanyol, which has won two of its last three matches.

— By Tales Azzoni in Madrid

GERMANY

Unbeaten in five games, Augsburg will attempt to put the brakes on Borussia Dortmund's joint-best start to the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund leads after five wins and a draw from six rounds, conceding only one goal despite looking frail at times at the back and scoring 19.

Dortmund's goal difference of plus 18 is a record at this stage in the season.

Bayern Munich, smarting after Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, hopes to bounce back with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday. The five-time defending champion is three points behind Dortmund and the pressure is on coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Hamburger SV hosts Werder Bremen for the 107th northern derby on Saturday, when both sides will be desperate for a win — the home side after four straight defeats and with Bremen looking for its first victory of the season.

— By Ciaran Fahey in Berlin

ITALY

Vincenzo Montella's job at big-spending AC Milan could be on the line when the Rossoneri host Roma on Sunday.

A dispiriting 2-0 loss at Sampdoria last weekend, which dropped Milan to sixth place, has already raised speculation that the club's former manager Carlo Ancelotti could be lining up for a return while he struggles at Bayern Munich.

Milan spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) in the summer transfer market and the club's new Chinese owners clearly want immediate success.

Meanwhile, Juventus, Napoli and Roma will look to build on midweek wins in the Champions League.

Napoli, which leads Juventus on goal difference, hosts a Cagliari side that has won only two of its six games.

Juventus could have a tougher time at Atalanta, which is playing in the Europa League after a surprise fourth-place finish last season.

— By Andrew Dampf in Rome

FRANCE

Following its impressive 3-0 win over Bayern in the Champions league, Paris Saint-Germain can't get carried away ahead of Saturday's French league match against unbeaten Bordeaux.

PSG had its lead over Monaco cut to one point last weekend after a lacklustre goalless draw at Montpellier, where Unai Emery's team played without the injured Neymar. Bordeaux is in third place, four points off the pace.

Neymar made a successful return against Bayern with a goal and an assist, and his attacking skills will be needed against a Bordeaux side that features another talented Brazilian, 20-year-old Malcom.

Malcom joined Bordeaux last year during the winter transfer window from Corinthians to cover the departure of Wahbi Khazri. Capable of playing on both sides or in a centre forward role, he has scored three goals in seven matches so far this season.

Defending champion Monaco, which slumped to a 3-0 home loss to Porto midweek in the Champions League, hosts Montpellier on Friday.

— By Samuel Petrequin in Paris

