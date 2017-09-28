Hall-of-Fame coach Calhoun unretires for DIII St. Joseph

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Hall-of-Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun is coming out of retirement to help build a new Division III program at the University of St. Joseph in Connecticut.

The school, with an enrolment of about 2,500 students, is expected to make the appointment official at a news conference on Thursday.

The 75-year-old Calhoun won 873 games during a 40-year coaching career, leading UConn to three national championships during his 26 seasons with the Huskies.

He retired in 2012 and has been working in an advisory role at UConn and as an analyst with ESPN.