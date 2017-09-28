Bayern Munich fires Ancelotti; Sagnol interim coach

MUNICH — Bayern Munich fired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Thursday after the German team's heaviest Champions League group-stage defeat.

Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain led club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to warn of "consequences" after what he called a "very bitter defeat."

Bayern said Willy Sagnol, a former Bayern defender who was Ancelotti's assistant, will take over the team on an interim basis.

Ancelotti, who won the Bundesliga in his first season in charge after taking over from Pep Guardiola, endured a shaky start to his second season. Bayern lost to Hoffenheim in the third round of the league and let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg last Friday. Bayern is three points behind leader Borussia Dortmund after six rounds.