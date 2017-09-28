Fingers crossed, Auburn: Pettway, Johnson may both play

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn tailbacks Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway just can't seem to get together.

They're two of the 13th-ranked Tigers' top offensive playmakers, but have scarcely been healthy and available at the same time the past two seasons. Johnson and Pettway are expected to play in the same game for the first time this season Saturday against No. 24 Mississippi State.

"We haven't been able yet to have our two main running backs play together healthy yet, or play together period," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "If we can get that rolling, that'll be a big shot in the arm for our run game."

Pettway was suspended from the opener against Georgia Southern and has battled plantar fasciitis, missing the Missouri game. Johnson missed the two games in between with a right hamstring injury .

Both also were sidelined with injuries at times last season, when Pettway didn't' play in the opener.

Now they're finally together again. Fingers crossed, Auburn.

"Yeah, I'm very excited," Johnson said. "Honestly, it's going to be a little bit weird again for both of us to be out there at the same time. But we're both definitely excited to have each other. Like we've always said, it's a lot easier when you have two. So if that happens this game, that's going to be great. If it doesn't, we've got to keep pushing either way."

They're one of the Southeastern Conference's top tandems when healthy. Pettway led the SEC in rushing yards per game last season and has 202 yards and three touchdowns in his two games so far this season. Johnson ran for five touchdowns against Missouri and has 184 yards in less than six quarters.

They bring different styles to the field. Pettway is a 6-foot, 235-pound bruiser. The 6-foot, 212-pound Johnson is more of a shifty, versatile threat.

"When they're both healthy it's a great one-two punch," Auburn safety Tray Matthews said. "Pettway is a dynamic runner as well as a bulldozer. People don't want to tackle him that much. Kerryon is a more shifty guy, but he can also punish some linebackers and safeties as well. When they're both healthy, it's a crazy tandem. I think they'll be back to 100 per cent these upcoming weeks."