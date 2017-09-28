Ostapenko downs Muguruza in 3 sets to reach Wuhan semis

WUHAN, China — French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Wuhan Open quarterfinals on Thursday.
Ostapenko came from a break down in the deciding set, winning the last five games to beat Muguruza for the first time and a world No. 1 for the first time.
"I just beat No. 1 and it's amazing," Ostapenko said.
No. 4-ranked Karolina Pliskova also lost from a set up, falling to Ashleigh Barty of Australia who beat a top-five player for the first time 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).
Barty will meet Ostapenko, the only seed to reach the semifinals. The other semi features Caroline Garcia of France and qualifier Maria Sakkari of Greece.
By The Associated Press
