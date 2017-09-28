Lewis's latest return to McMahon likely his last

Hard-nosed, soft-handed and increasingly wide-bodied — "I've made the joke that I'm the first receiver to have a thousand yards in eight different weight classes," he told reporters in 2012 — Lewis endeared himself to the Stamps faithful for 11 years.

"There's a lot of love and respect between me and the fans," said Lewis, who, naturally, has his own fan club. "I'm looking forward to Nik Lewis Nation's tailgate party and seeing the Nation, hanging out with the fans and the people and my friends. Just enjoying myself. Just immersing myself back in Calgary."

Between player and city, though, it had hardly been love at first sight.

"I hated it," said Lewis, a Mineral Wells, Texas, native. "Third day of rookie camp … the sun was out. It was hot, then it started snowing, then it hailed — all in the same day. I was like, 'Man, I've got to get out of here.'"

But he stayed put, sharing an apartment with fellow freshman Sulecio Sanford.

Sanford left after one year. Lewis, on the other hand, stood the test of time, becoming a household name in Canada.

"There's so much turnover," he said. "Think of all the receivers I played with. For me to still be here? It's truly amazing."

Maybe it's not a surprise when his backstory, a picture of determination, is considered.

After high school in Jacksboro, Texas, Lewis had no college offers, so he walked on with a NCAA Div. 2 school, the Southern Arkansas University Muleriders.

After college, there were no pro offers, so he participated in one of the Stamps' talent camps. Of more than a hundred hopefuls, Lewis was the only one to merit a contract.

"When I came to Calgary, I was set to do what I could do," said Lewis. "I'm very proud of what I've done. Everything I ever got, I've pretty much built myself.

"Creating a name for yourself in college and creating a name for yourself in the CFL is basically my life in a nutshell."

NOTES: Calgary RB Jerome Messam (knee) is out. Rookie RB Terry Williams takes his place.

By Scott Cruickshank, The Canadian Press