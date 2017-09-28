Wilder chasing third straight 100-yard game

TORONTO — Being patient on the football field is paying off huge for James Wilder Jr.

The Toronto Argonauts' first-year running back has recorded consecutive 100-yard rushing games, running for 331 yards over that span.

Wilder said a big reason for his success is having learned to let a play develop, then quickly react to what's unfolding in front of him.

And he credits veteran Brandon Whitaker, the man whose job Wilder has taken, with teaching him that valuable lesson.