Chiefs' Mitchell more than just 'the other cornerback'

Peters, who also had an interception of Rivers last weekend, has already earned a reputation as one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks.

That means opposing quarterbacks know better than to test him, and that they are likely to have more success on the other half of the field.

"His production the past year says it all in terms of what he's been able to do," said Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose team visits Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.

"He's one of those corners, there's a few in the league, you are aware of. You know where they line up. You respect them. And you don't take that lightly when you decide where to go with the football."

Cousins is much too wise to outright belittle Mitchell, but you can read between the lines. If there is an inferior cornerback in the Chiefs defensive backfield, Cousins believes it's him.

Same with Tom Brady in the season opener. And Carson Wentz in Week 2.

So, Mitchell has had the ball thrown his way all season, and his ability to hold his own — even with safety valve Eric Berry out with a season-ending injury — is a big reason the Chiefs are 3-0.

"He's been under the microscope a little bit," Reid said. "He's getting a lot of opportunities over there. For him to step up to the challenge has been important."

NOTES: Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said K Cairo Santos sustained a groin injury late in last week's win over the Chargers. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and the Chiefs claimed rookie K Harrison Butker off the Carolina practice squad to replace him. "He was obviously a good kicker in college," Reid said. "We liked him coming out. He has a strong leg. He's a good kicker. We're looking forward to getting him in there." ... OLB Dee Ford did not practice Thursday with lower back soreness.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press