Giroud scores 100th goal for Arsenal in 4-2 win over BATE

Olivier Giroud scored his 100th goal for Arsenal as the Gunners beat BATE Borisov 4-2 to go two-for-two in Europa League group play on Thursday.

Arsenal rested the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette for the English Premier League and still had enough firepower at a venue usually hostile to visitors. Within 25 minutes, Arsenal was a decisive 3-0 up through two goals by Theo Walcott and Rob Holding.

Giroud sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot in the second half. Arsenal leads Group H with six points, two ahead of Red Star Belgrade which won at Cologne 1-0.

Mirko Ivanic and Mikhail scored for BATE, the Belarus champion.