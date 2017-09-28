Off-season conditioning has Raptors fit

It's a far cry from earlier times, said McKechnie and Casey, when NBA players would spend much of the off-season with their feet up, and then have to work their way back into shape during training camp.

"Players got left behind very quickly," McKechnie said.

"We don't have to do a lot of conditioning in training camp, we can get right to basketball, whereas before, you'd have to come in and get on the line, and do a lot of aerobic conditioning," Casey said.

With the explosion of technology and analytics in sports, the Raptors have numerous measurement tools at their disposal. They use the Catapult system, which measures everything from heart rate to different types of movement, such as acceleration and explosiveness and twisting and turning, through a chip tucked into their jerseys.

Catapult, which is an Australian company, is used by numerous NBA, NFL and NHL teams. As an example of its functionality, McKechnie explained Catapult can measure things like the movement tendencies — if a player tends to move right more often than left.

"If a player tends to move in one direction, we try to work in opposite patterns to create balance of movement," he said.

Back at Biosteel Centre, the team's state of the art training centre in Toronto, the floor is fitted with high-tech pressure plates.

"(Players) will run, and hit the (floor) and drive off one side or the other, so you can measure exactly how much pressure is coming from one side," McKechnie said. "So in a case where you have an injury on the right side, we want to show they're driving with equal force from right to left.

"The biggest problem we face is the jumping and the landing, that's obviously coming down from a height."

The benefits of a strict off-season conditioning stretches well beyond the pre-season. It also allows players to better withstand the rigours of an arduous 82-game season.

"They know the harder they work, the more they stay in condition in the summertime, the easier it is to come into training camp and be in great shape for the season. . . which prolongs their career," Casey said. "What tears your career down is breaking your body down in October trying to get in great shape and then playing."

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press