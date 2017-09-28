A's Bob Melvin receives 1-year contract through 2019 season

OAKLAND, Calif. — Bob Melvin is set to manage at least two more years for the Oakland Athletics, with his latest extension announced Thursday set to take him through the 2019 season.

He had been signed through 2018 in a deal he reached in September 2015. In late July, the 55-year-old earned his 1,000th managerial win.

The A's have repeatedly expressed their commitment to having Melvin as their on-field leader, and he has handled the challenge of an ever-changing young team and a rash of injuries during his tenure.

Melvin previously managed the Mariners and Diamondbacks, then took over guiding the A's during the 2011 season following the firing of Bob Geren. Oakland could finish last in the AL West for a third straight season following three consecutive playoff years.