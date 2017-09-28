Jared McCann has hat trick, Panthers beat Lightning 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jared McCann scored three goals to help the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 in an exhibition game Thursday night.

Radim Vrbata and Michael Matheson also scored, and James Reimer made 34 saves.

Alex Killorn and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, and Peter Budaj stopped 26 shots.

FLYERS 5, BRUINS 1