South Korea completes stadium for Olympic ceremonies

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Construction has been completed on a controversial stadium that will host the opening and closing ceremonies for next year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The Pyeongchang organizing committee said Friday the 35,000-seat stadium would be torn down after the Games and that the site would be used for a new museum and leisure facilities.

South Korea had considered using existing stadiums in other cities for the opening and closing ceremonies to reduce costs. The country went on to build the temporary structure after Pyeongchang residents angrily opposed moving the ceremonies out of town.

There's concern in South Korea over the huge cost of hosting the Games and maintaining facilities that might go unused once the party leaves town.