Thursday's Games

Sports 01:48 AM

Thursday's Games

NFL

Green Bay 35 Chicago 14

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 6

Houston 12 Boston 2

Oakland 4 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 4 Kansas City 1

National League

Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3

Washington 5 Pittsburgh 4

Miami 7 Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 1 (11 innings)

---

NHL Pre-season

Florida 5 Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 5 Boston 1

Chicago 4 Detroit 2

Columbus 4 Nashville 3 (SO)

Minnesota 3 St. Louis 2

Vancouver 3 Calgary 1

Colorado 4 Vegas 2

Anaheim 3 San Jose 0

Los Angeles 4 Arizona 1

---

By The Canadian Press

Thursday's Games

Sports 01:48 AM

Thursday's Games

NFL

Green Bay 35 Chicago 14

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 6

Houston 12 Boston 2

Oakland 4 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 4 Kansas City 1

National League

Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3

Washington 5 Pittsburgh 4

Miami 7 Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 1 (11 innings)

---

NHL Pre-season

Florida 5 Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 5 Boston 1

Chicago 4 Detroit 2

Columbus 4 Nashville 3 (SO)

Minnesota 3 St. Louis 2

Vancouver 3 Calgary 1

Colorado 4 Vegas 2

Anaheim 3 San Jose 0

Los Angeles 4 Arizona 1

---

By The Canadian Press

Thursday's Games

Sports 01:48 AM

Thursday's Games

NFL

Green Bay 35 Chicago 14

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 6

Houston 12 Boston 2

Oakland 4 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 4 Kansas City 1

National League

Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3

Washington 5 Pittsburgh 4

Miami 7 Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 1 (11 innings)

---

NHL Pre-season

Florida 5 Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 5 Boston 1

Chicago 4 Detroit 2

Columbus 4 Nashville 3 (SO)

Minnesota 3 St. Louis 2

Vancouver 3 Calgary 1

Colorado 4 Vegas 2

Anaheim 3 San Jose 0

Los Angeles 4 Arizona 1

---

By The Canadian Press