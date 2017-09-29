Man City striker Sergio Aguero injured in road accident

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was taken to the hospital with injuries from a car accident in the Netherlands, the Premier League club said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, on Aguero's day off, as he returned to the airport in a taxi at about 11 p.m. local time after attending a concert in Amsterdam.

City did not disclose the nature of the 29-year-old Aguero's injuries. The Argentina international was returning to Manchester on Friday to be assessed by club doctors ahead of the team's Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday.

On Thursday, Aguero posted a picture on Instagram of himself alongside Colombian singer Maluma, saying: "Thanks for the invitation!"