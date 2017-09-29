New faces Gasly and Leclerc keen to showcase their talent

"He deserves his chance in Formula One," Sainz Jr. said. "I know how fast he is and what a big talent he is."

Vettel thinks the same of Leclerc.

Only two weeks ago at the Singapore GP, Vettel praised Leclerc after he did extensive Ferrari simulator work late into the night to iron out flaws evident in practice. Vettel took pole position the next day.

With 46 wins to his name — and the youngest driver to win an F1 race prior to Max Verstappen — Vettel is well placed to judge talent.

"He's had a fantastic season so far in (F2) ... the speed has been quite incredible," Vettel said. "I'm sure he'll do well. I don't think he needs advice."

In Sunday's race, Gasly will get the chance to rekindle an old rivalry with childhood friend Esteban Ocon, who has impressed in his first full season in F1 by securing a Top-10 finish in every race but one for Force India.

"I started with Esteban in karting. I know how to beat him," Gasly said. "It's a pretty long story with Esteban and we got to know each other since we were six years old. We were living more or less in the same place."

Gasly has been driving a Honda-powered car in the Super Formula Championship this year. His move into F1 comes on the back of recent news Honda will supply engines to Toro Rosso next year, after the Japanese manufacturer splits with McLaren.

Gasly, who found out he was getting an F1 drive from a text message, feels sympathy for Kvyat.

The Russian driver, who finished second at the Hungarian GP in 2015, has not placed higher than ninth since Red Bull dumped him down to feeder team Toro Rosso five races into 2016, so they could promote Verstappen.

"Unfortunately that's how it works in this sport ... I had to take the seat off someone else," Gasly said. "Of course I feel sorry for him."

