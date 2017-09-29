Switzerland recalls Embolo for decisive World Cup qualifiers

BERN, Switzerland — Switzerland has recalled forward Breel Embolo after an 11-month injury absence for World Cup qualifying games, including a likely group decider at Portugal.

Despite eight straight wins, Switzerland is not assured yet of advancing to the finals in Russia.

It hosts Hungary on Oct. 7 in Basel, and plays in Portugal three days later. Portugal has won all seven since an opening loss in Switzerland, where Cristiano Ronaldo was absent.

The 20-year-old Embolo returns from breaking an ankle playing for Schalke last October.