Kentucky hosts Eastern Michigan looking to get back on track

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky is more determined to ensure they play a complete football game after feeling like that let one slip away last week.

That's a wise approach Saturday against Eastern Michigan, which is just as determined to bounce back from a disappointing loss.

Kentucky (3-1) hopes to make a statement after allowing No. 21 Florida to score 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 28-27 Southeastern Conference loss that halted the Wildcats hopes of taking early control of the Eastern Division. What bothered them most was twice leaving receivers uncovered on scoring drives, mental breakdowns that coach Mark Stoops concede shouldn't have happened.

After a week of intense practices, Stoops doesn't foresee a reoccurrence.

He expects the Wildcats to be focused in the inaugural matchup against the Eagles (2-1).

"I just want us to continue playing the way we've been playing, and that's very hard and very passionate," Stoops said. "If we play with that kind of energy and that kind of attitude and trust each other, we'll be fine."

The Mid-America Conference Eagles have already earned their first win over a Power-Five school — beating Rutgers 16-13 — and look to break through against their seventh SEC opponent.

EMU coach Chris Creighton acknowledges it will be challenging on the road against a school coming off a tough loss. But then, the Eagles have their own incentive to bounce back after falling 27-20 to Ohio in double overtime in league play.

"They're really talented," Creighton said of the Wildcats. "(The Florida game) didn't go the way they wanted it to, and neither did ours. But you've got to respond."

EMU's defence is allowing just 15.7 points per game. Senior quarterback Brogan Roback has 798 yards passing this season and ranks third on the school's career list with 6,561 and 40 touchdowns.