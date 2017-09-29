Jets' Forte out vs. Jaguars, Wilkerson questionable

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Matt Forte won't play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday because of turf toe.

Coach Todd Bowles announced Friday that Bilal Powell will start in place of Forte, who sat out practice all week. He was injured the big toe on his left foot last Sunday on a 12-yard run early in the third quarter against Miami.

Forte leads the Jets with 94 yards rushing on 23 carries this season. Powell has 72 yards and will likely share the workload with rookie Elijah McGuire, who has 63 yards rushing. New York also signed Travaris Cadet earlier this week.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is questionable with a sprained shoulder that limited him in practice.