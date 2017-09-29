Memphis dismisses DB Shaun Rupert after his arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has dismissed defensive back Shaun Rupert from its team after police said he used a handgun in May to steal two watches, an Xbox and a laptop from another student's apartment.

Rupert was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Memphis officials said in a statement Friday that Rupert has been dismissed "for a violation of team rules." Memphis officials added that the school's office of student accountability, outreach and support would review the case for potential violations of the school's code of conduct.

According to an affidavit, a man was walking into his apartment and attempting to shut his door the afternoon of May 25 when Rupert and another man pushed their way inside. The apartment resident said he was taken by gunpoint to his bedroom, where the items were taken.

The apartment resident told police that Rupert and the other man then made him get into the bathtub and told him they would kill him if he informed police.

The apartment resident said he later went online and saw his watches and laptop on sale, and that the items were listed as belonging to Rupert. The apartment resident gave a written statement to police on Wednesday.

Police said Rupert spoke to investigators Thursday and confessed to committing the robbery and taking the items.

Rupert, a fifth-year senior from Montgomery, Alabama, started each of Memphis' first three games at strong safety but got injured last week in a 44-31 victory over Southern Illinois. He had 14 tackles to rank fifth on the team.

Rupert started his college career at Missouri before transferring to Memphis.

Memphis (3-0) plays at Central Florida (2-0) on Saturday.