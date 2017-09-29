Auburn's Bruce Pearl deflects questions on corruption case

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl didn't say much Friday when repeatedly asked about the nationwide federal investigation that has engulfed the sport.

Pearl would only say the behaviour that led to the arrest of his top assistant "is unacceptable."

Beyond that, Pearl deflected questions about Tuesday's arrest of associate head coach Chuck Person on federal fraud and bribery charges. Auburn has suspended Person without pay.

In his first public comments since then, Pearl said he stood by the university's initial statement, adding that, "I can't and I won't have any further comment."

He wanted instead to talk about his team, which opened practice on Friday and that he still touts as a potential NCAA Tournament contender.

But most of the questions weren't about basketball; they were focused on the federal investigation. Pearl, however, repeatedly declined comment or answered with talk about the season instead.

Person was among 10 people arrested in the corruption case, including four college assistant coaches and an Adidas executive. According to documents, Person is received $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to financial advisor Martin Blazer and tailor Rashan Michel once they turn pro.

Person said $18,500 of the bribe money went to the families of two recruits, according to federal documents.

The documents quote Person as touting a highly rated recruit who would only "play a year and a half" at Auburn before turning pro. He arranged a meeting with the player, Blazer and Michel.

The player wasn't named, but centre Austin Wiley joined the team last December and was a five-star recruit.