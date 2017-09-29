Thunder star Russell Westbrook signs extension

"I've been at home," he said. "I've been travelling. Just trying to get my family together, honestly. You know, having a new son can be a little difficult, you know what I mean? I've been trying to help my wife, help my family and enjoying and embracing that moment as much as I can because I know during the season, I'm going to be travelling and moving around."

Centre Enes Kanter, who Oklahoma City sent to New York in the deal that brought Anthony to the Thunder, said he thought Westbrook would agree to the extension.

"I mean, that's his legacy," Kanter said. "That's his team, and he's not going to leave his legacy behind."

Thunder general manager Sam Presti made his second major deal in a week after adding Anthony. This piece laid the groundwork for the future.

"Russell's commitment to the Thunder organization since its inception in 2008 has helped propel us to great heights and stare down great challenges over our first decade," Presti said. "We are extremely fortunate to have an athlete, competitor and person such as Russell wear the Thunder uniform."

Now, Westbrook can focus on making this season special.

"We've got to figure out the best way for everybody to play and for our team to play," he said Monday. "That part is easy in my opinion. Just being able to go out, and you have one goal, and that is win a championship. Guys will do what needs to be done to win a championship."

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball .

By Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press