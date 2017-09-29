Louisville tabs Padgett as interim replacement for Pitino

He is coming off his first season as an assistant following two as Louisville's director of basketball operations. A three-year starting forward with the Cardinals under Pitino, Padgett has worked extensively with frontcourt players.

"My focus right now is on these kids," said Padgett, who added that he last talked with Pitino on Wednesday. "They're here to play basketball."

The captains of this year's team supported the selection of Padgett.

"He's been in this system," said 7-foot centre Anas Mahmoud. "One of the basketball reasons we wanted DP was because there wasn't going to be a whole lot of changes. We don't want anything to distract us even more than what we were already in.

"A completely new coach and new philosophy is something we didn't want because we don't have the time. He's been here, he's done it before and he's going to pass that knowledge down to us."

Forward Deng Adel said Padgett has a great history with the team.

"He's a player's coach, so he has a different relationship with all of us," Adel said. "We can approach him easily without concerns. He's loud in practice and it is fun to have him around."

Padgett was Louisville's strength coach from 2010-11 and spent three years as an IUPUI assistant. But his Louisville ties made the move easier for him.

"This is Louisville," Padgett said, "it is a top five program and I'm trying to keep its reputation intact as much as possible."

That will be one of many challenges Padgett faces as he replaces his mentor, a Hall of Famer.

Pitino, 65, went 416-143 in 16 years with the Cardinals and won the 2013 NCAA championship.

He issued a statement soon after the news conference to a the team's flagship radio station, WKRD, with instructions to share it with other media.

Pitino reiterated that he was unaware of any payments to recruits or their families. But he added, "I was the head coach and I will take ownership of my decisions. The University took the action they thought was necessary and I will do the same."

Earlier Friday, WHAS radio host Terry Meiners tweeted a text message from Pitino in which the coach said, "It's been so tough" dealing with his removal and that he misses his "players so much."

Pitino has also continued to maintain he has done nothing wrong — saying "the rush to judgment is regrettable" in a statement issued Wednesday through his attorney. Pitino is not named in the federal documents, but his attorney Steve Pence has said Louisville "effectively fired" Pitino when they placed him on administrative leave.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press