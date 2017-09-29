Team Penske to enter IMSA finale at Road Atlanta

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Team Penske will field an entry for IndyCar stars Juan Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar season finale at Road Atlanta.

Preparing to launch its Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype International program in January in the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, Team Penske said Friday that it has entered the ORECA 07-Gibson in the 10-hour Petit Le Mans endurance race Oct. 7.

"We've had this race on our radar for some time, but we wanted to wait until we were able to get our drivers some testing at Road Atlanta prior to committing, as it is a very fast track and these cars are very different to drive from an IndyCar," Team Penske President Tim Cindric said.

"Unfortunately, we confirmed this the hard way as we have had to totally rebuild our car after an incident during testing last week. ORECA have bent over backwards to be sure we receive everything we need as they understand the importance of this race as our team prepares for the debut of our Acura ARX-05s at the Daytona 24.