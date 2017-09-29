Rockies' Blackmon sets RBI mark for leadoff man in a season

DENVER — Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon has set a major league record for most RBIs in a season by a leadoff man.

Blackmon hit a two-run homer in the second inning Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving him 101 RBIs from the top spot in the lineup. The player with the mullet and bushy beard has one more RBI this year while batting third.

Blackmon topped Darin Erstad for the mark. Erstad had 100 RBIs from the leadoff spot in 2000 for the Angels.

What's more, Blackmon's 37 homers rank third by a leadoff hitter, behind Alfonso Soriano's 38 in 2002 for the New York Yankees and 39 while with the Washington Nationals in 2006.