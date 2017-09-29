Phillies get 3 homers to beat Mets 6-2 on day Mackanin fired

PHILADELPHIA — Maikel Franco, Jorge Alfaro and Cesar Hernandez all homered to support six strong innings from starter Ben Lively as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night.

Earlier in the day, the Phillies (65-95) announced that manager Pete Mackanin would not return to the dugout in 2018. Mackanin was given a role as a senior advisor to general manager Matt Klentak.

Franco, who has been the subject of criticism for most of the season due to a .230 batting average and .282 on-base percentage coming into Friday, connected on a two-run homer off Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (5-7) in the second inning to give Philadelphia a lead they would never relinquish.

Alfaro and Hernandez added solo homers in the sixth inning to extend Philadelphia's lead.