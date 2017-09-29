Red Sox fail again to clinch AL East, fall to Astros 3-2

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox once again failed to clinch the AL East title, losing to the Houston Astros 3-2 Friday night as Alex Bregman homered and drove in three runs.

The Red Sox magic number remained at one to close out the New York Yankees, who beat Toronto 4-0. Boston leads the Yankees by two games — both teams have two games left and they're each assured playoff spots.

If Boston and New York wind up even, they will play a one-game tiebreaker Monday at Yankee Stadium for the division crown, with the loser going to the wild-card game.

Hanley Ramirez doubled with two outs in the Boston ninth. But with the Fenway Park crowd rooting for a rally, Rafael Devers grounded out to end it, with Ken Giles getting his 34th save. The Red Sox dropped their second in a row and fell to 1-4 on their homestand.