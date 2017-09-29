Clay Millican breaks NHRA Top Fuel time record

MADISON, Ill. — Clay Millican broke the Top Fuel time record Friday night in the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Millican had a 3.631-second pass at 330.39 mph at the home race for Stringer Performance during the second round of qualifying. He's chasing his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 10th of his career.

"That run is 100-per cent is David Grubnick doing his thing," Millican said. "He is the baddest dude out here right now and I don't think anybody can argue that. He does it his way, there's no shared information and it's done with group of young guys. That's Doug Stringer's car that I get to go out and stomp on that loud pedal in."

Robert Hight led in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the third of six events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.