Leading Off: Red Sox, Rockies try to clinch, Stanton near 60

FINAL PITCH

Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw — the NL Cy Young Award race figures to be a close vote, with those two aces probably at the top of the pack. Both will get one more chance to make their case when Scherzer and the Nationals face Pittsburgh, while Kershaw and the Dodgers play at Colorado.

Kershaw is 18-4 with a league-leading 2.21 ERA. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has struck out 200 and walked just 30 in 171 innings.

Scherzer is 16-6 record with a 2.55 ERA and an NL-best 263 strikeouts. He's logged 197 1/3 innings this season and held opponents to a .179 batting average. He won the AL Cy Young award in 2013 and the NL honour last season.

SO LONG

Matt Cain is set to pitch for the final time in his accomplished career with the San Francisco Giants. A day before his 33rd birthday, he figures to get a loud cheer from the home fans at AT&T Park when he faces San Diego.

Cain helped the Giants win a pair of World Series championships and also pitched a perfect game. He made his major league debut in 2005 with the Giants and has been beset by injuries in recent years. The three-time All-Star is 3-11 with a 5.66 ERA this season and says "I can't picture myself putting a different uniform on."

By The Associated Press