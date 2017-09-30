Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games
CFL
Saskatchewan 18 Ottawa 17
Calgary 59 Montreal 11
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 0
Cleveland 10 Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 3 Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 0
Texas 5 Oakland 3
Minnesota 6 Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 5
National League
Chicago Cubs 5 Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 6 Pittsburgh 1
Miami 6 Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 3
Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco 8 San Diego 0
Interleague
Kansas City 2 Arizona 1
---
NHL Pre-season
N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 1
Montreal 3 Florida 1
Carolina 3 Washington 1
Toronto 4 Detroit 2
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Boston (Pomeranz 16-6), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-10), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Castro 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-12), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Farmer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 4-10) at Texas (Cashner 10-11), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Moore 1-5) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-15), 9:07 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Stephens 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-8), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Chacin 13-10) at San Francisco (Cain 3-11), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilkerson 0-0) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-2), 4:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 15-10) at Philadelphia (Alvarez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-7) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sims 3-5) at Miami (Despaigne 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4) at Colorado (Marquez 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Interleague
Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Kansas City (Junis 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
---
NHL Pre-season
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
NBA Pre-season
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
---
MLS
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
