USports: Picton leads Rams past Huskies

SASKATOON — Quarterback Noah Picton threw for 384 yards with five passing touchdowns to power the Regina Rams past the Saskatchewan Huskies 50-40 on Friday in Canadian university football action.

Picton also rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown for No. 6 Regina (3-1). Ryan Schienbein was Picton's top target, catching 10 passes for 125 yards and two TDs.

QB Kyle Siemens passed for 489 yards for five touchdowns to lead 10th-ranked Saskatchewan's (2-2) offence.

