Hamilton takes pole position for Malaysian GP; Vettel last

Verstappen celebrated his 20th birthday with a fine drive. He must make Raikkonen feel old, considering that Raikkonen raced against Verstappen's father — Jos Verstappen — when making his F1 debut back in 2001.

"I'm happy to be in third, I was struggling a lot with balance in P3," Verstappen Jr. said. "I want to have a good Sunday, finally. On Saturday it's been going really well, but I haven't scored a lot of points."

Verstappen secured third place in China — the second race of the season — but has not been on the podium since and has failed to finish seven races, mainly because of engine problems.

Ferrari had swapped Vettel's engine after third practice. Engineers changed the internal combustion engine as a precautionary measure after detecting an electronic malfunction on his car.

It made little difference.

Vettel was on his first lap when he lost power.

"I am limping back," a concerned Vettel said as he drove his powerful car back at pedestrian speed.

The mishap was even stranger, given that Ferrari had looked very strong in the third and final practice earlier Saturday with Raikkonen leading from Vettel. In Friday's second practice, Vettel was fastest ahead of Raikkonen.

Vettel did not incur any penalty for the engine change because it was the fourth one of the season — the maximum. Any more will incur grid penalties, although that would not impact him here since he is starting from last place anyway.

There were sympathetic pats on the back and comforting words from Vettel to his mechanics.

"Don't worry guys, fix it for tomorrow," the German driver said. "We will come back."

Two weeks ago, Vettel was the one red-faced as he wasted pole in Singapore, causing a first-turn crash that took out Raikkonen, Verstappen and McLaren's Fernando Alonso with him.

It handed Hamilton the championship initiative, extending his lead to 28 points.

Another strong performance could see Hamilton clinch a fourth straight win, eighth of the season and 61st overall, and take a giant stride toward a fourth F1 title with five races left after this.

"We just have to maximize every opportunity we get," Hamilton said, offering some sympathy to Vettel. "I don't really know what happened to Sebastian today. It's very unfortunate for him."

One small crumb of comfort for Vettel is that, despite strong qualifying, Hamilton has only won once here — in 2014.

Last year, Hamilton was cruising to victory in Sepang when his engine cut out late on and he retired.

Vettel could be forgiven for hoping for a similar ending on Sunday.

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press