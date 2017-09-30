Kane, Lukaku extend scoring runs; still no goal for Palace

Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku cannot stop scoring. Crystal Palace would love to find the net just once.

Kane extended his stunning run of goals in September with a double in Tottenham's 4-0 victory at Huddersfield in the English Premier League. It is 13 goals in eight matches for club and country this month for the England international.

"It's difficult to find different words every three days," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said of Kane, who he has lavished with praise in recent weeks — even saying he is "in love" with him.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson dreams of having a scorer like Kane at his disposal.

The last-place team's 4-0 loss at Manchester United kept Palace without a point or a goal after seven games this season, extending an unwanted record in the English league.

Lukaku invariably was among the goals at Old Trafford, tapping in a late fourth for his 11th in 10 games this season. Juan Mata opened the scoring inside three minutes and Marouane Fellaini netted either side of halftime.

United moved above neighbour Manchester City to the top of the standings on 19 points. City plays Chelsea away in Saturday's late game.

Tottenham is five points behind United, with all of its wins coming away from home.

Also, West Ham scored late through Diafra Sakho in a 1-0 win over Swansea, Peter Crouch grabbed an 85th-minute winner for Stoke in a 2-1 victory over Southampton, West Bromwich Albion drew 2-2 with Watford, and it was 0-0 between Bournemouth and Leicester.

