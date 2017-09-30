De Bruyne scores winner as City beats Chelsea 1-0 in EPL

LONDON — Kevin De Bruyne capped a dominant performance from Manchester City with a brilliant long-range goal in a 1-0 victory at Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder exchanged passes with Gabriel Jesus before shooting left-footed from just outside the area in the 67th minute, a goal that earned unbeaten City a sixth win from seven games and kept the team in first place.

The goal would have been extra sweet for De Bruyne, who was sold by Chelsea in January 2014 after 18 months at Stamford Bridge. He made just nine appearances and never felt he was given a real chance.

Chelsea, which lost star striker Alvaro Morata to an apparent left hamstring injury in the 35th, was overwhelmed by the visitors' passing and movement in what will be regarded as a signature win in City's toughest game of the season.