No. 10 Wisconsin holds off Northwestern for 33-24 win

MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offence overcome a sluggish start and No. 10 Wisconsin's defence swarmed Northwestern before holding on for a 33-24 win on Saturday.

Alex Hornibrook threw for 197 yards and a touchdown, settling down after two interceptions in the first half. Garrett Dooley had four of Wisconsin's 10 sacks.

Northwestern's last drive was thwarted when quarterback Clayton Thorson couldn't find a receiver out of his own end zone and was sacked by D'Cota Dixon for a safety.

Thorson was having a good quarter until then, throwing two touchdown passes in less than 2 minutes. The second to Garrett Dickerson with 2:53 left got the Wildcats within a touchdown.