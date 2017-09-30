Smith's record day helps Columbia defeat Princeton 28-24

PRINCETON, N.J. — Anders Hill connected with Ronald Smith II for a 63-yard touchdown with 1:12 to play, Ben McKeighan followed with a game-saving interception and Columbia defeated defending league co-champion Princeton 28-24 in an Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Hill tossed a short slant to Smith who turned it into the winning touchdown. Hill threw for 400 yards, the first Tiger to do that since 2011, and Smith had 10 receptions for a school-record 236 yards and two touchdowns.

McKeighan's second interception of the day — at the Lions' 28 with 32 seconds left — allowed Columbia (3-0) to snap a six-game losing streak against the Tigers (2-1), start a season 3-0 for the first time since 1996 and win four straight for the first time since the '96 team started 6-0.

Chad Kanoff hit Stephan Carlson for a 27-yard touchdown with 2:48 to play to Princeton up in a wild fourth quarter that saw both teams come up with big turnovers and Columbia make a goal-line stand on first-and-3.