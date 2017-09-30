McCarter has career day, helps lead Furman to 56-35 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Logan McCarter had a career-best 178 yards receiving with one touchdown and caught an onside kick in stride and sprinted 47 yards for the score to help lead Furman to a 56-35 win over East Tennessee State to give the Paladins their first Southern Conference win on Saturday.

ETSU kicked a field goal to close to 42-27 with 8:16 left in the game. The Buccaneers tried an onside kick that McCarter fielded on the hop and sprinted into the end zone. McCarter finished with 225 all-purpose yards.

ETSU answered two plays later when Austin Herink drilled Hunter Wilke on a 78-yard scoring strike and added the two extra points to trail 49-35.

Tyler Voyles sacked Herick twice as the Paladin defence recorded six sacks.