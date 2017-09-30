Weber State downs Montana State 25-17

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Trey Tuttle connected on all four of his field goal attempts to push Weber State to a 25-17 win over Montana State on Saturday.

While Tuttle was perfect, Montana State kicker Gabe Peppenger missed two of three attempts and the Bobcats couldn't overcome the Wildcats.

Montana State (1-3, 1-1 Big Sky) drove deep into Weber State territory on its first three possessions, but managed just one field goal. Tuttle hit on three in the first half to put the Wildcats up 9-3.

Chris Murray hit Lance McCutcheon on a 65-yard scoring pass down the sideline as the first half came to a close with the Bobcats ahead 10-9.