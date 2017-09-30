No. 7 Georgia rolls to 41-0 shutout of Tennessee

His biggest mistake came on the first play of the second quarter when Tennessee's Justin Martin picked off a pass at the Georgia 27, but the Vols failed to capitalize. Tennessee's best scoring chance vanished when a shotgun snap from centre Jashon Robertson appeared to hit his rear end and came in low to Dormady, who couldn't handle it. Georgia's Lorenzo Carter recovered the fumble at the Georgia 29.

Even Tennessee's biggest gain of the afternoon resulted in a turnover, as Aaron Davis forced a fumble by John Kelly that J.R. Reed recovered at the end of a 44-yard completion.

It was such a bad day for Tennessee that punter Trevor Daniel, one of the Vols' most effective players this season, had a rare misstep. Daniel's low punt early in the fourth quarter went off the face of Georgia's D'Andre Walker to set up the Bulldogs' final touchdown. Tennessee's Darrell Taylor was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game on Georgia's final touchdown drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: Now that Eason has returned to action, Georgia must decide how to use its quarterbacks the rest of the way. Fromm has played well enough the last month that Georgia coach Kirby Smart could have quite a dilemma on his hands once Eason's back at full strength.

Tennessee: The Vols have plenty of questions to answer in their bye week. They need to decide whether to stick with Dormady or give Guarantano more playing time. If Dormady keeps the job, he must do better at avoiding turnovers. Tennessee also needs more consistency from its offensive line, which hasn't created enough running room.

UP NEXT

Georgia is at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee has next week off before hosting South Carolina on Oct. 14.

