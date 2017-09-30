Amid turmoil, Louisville hoop players get standing ovation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville men's basketball players received a standing ovation from fans during the No. 17 Cardinals' football game Saturday against Murray State, an emotional ending to a tumultuous week in which longtime Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino was removed in the midst of a federal bribery probe.

University interim President Greg Postel placed Pitino on unpaid administrative leave on Wednesday after the school acknowledged its involvement in a federal investigation of alleged bribes to recruits. Former Louisville player David Padgett was elevated to interim coach on Friday after one season as an assistant.

An announced crowd of 47,826 stood and applauded for 90 seconds when Cardinals players stood in the end zone at halftime. Basketball spokesman Kenny Klein said Padgett suggested separate recognition for the team. Padgett remained in the stands.

