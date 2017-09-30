Rockies clinch post-season berth with Brewers loss

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies sprayed soda around the clubhouse and even did a bit of dancing after clinching their first post-season berth since 2009.

Then, they had to go play a game — pressure free, of course.

Colorado sewed up the second NL wild-card spot courtesy of St. Louis' 7-6 win over Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon. Former Rockies pitcher Juan Nicasio recorded the final out for the Cardinals.

The Rockies will face Arizona in the NL wild-card game Wednesday night.

Colorado fans trickling into Coors Field before the game against Los Angeles let out a roar after the final out. The Cardinals-Brewers game was shown on the scoreboard.

In the clubhouse, the Rockies wildly celebrated after gathering in front of a TV. Ian Desmond showered his teammates with soda, Jonathan Lucroy raised his hands in triumph, Nolan Arenado let out a scream and Carlos Gonzalez broke into a dance.

The team received an ovation from the crowd as it took the field. Colorado pushed back the first pitch by 21 minutes, calling it a weather delay, although no rain fell and the tarp wasn't unrolled.

In an interview, Gonzalez simply said to the fans: "This feels really good. Excited for what's next. Thanks!"

Gonzalez is the only player remaining from the '09 squad that lost to Philadelphia in an NL Division Series.

"Eight years later, that's crazy," Gonzalez said. "It shows you it doesn't matter all the talent you have, it's all about being on the same page. Everybody has been pulling for each other since Day One.