Lakes becomes Mercer's leading rusher in 49-14 win over VMI

MACON, Ga. — Alex Lakes became Mercer's all-time leading rusher and Travonte' Easley snagged his first career interception and returned it 51 yards for a score as the Bears cruised to a 49-14 win over VMI on Saturday.

Lakes carried it 10 times for 46 yards to total 2,372 for his career, topping quarterback John Russ in 2013-16. Lakes also tied the school record for touchdown runs with his 30th, a 2-yard burst in the fourth quarter.

After falling behind 7-0 on Allan Cratsenberg's 60-yard interception return, the Bears (2-3, 1-2 Southern Conference) ripped off 35 straight points. Kaelan Riley, who finished with 318 yards passing and three TDs, hooked up with Chandler Curtis for a 61-yard score and found Tee Mitchell on a 79-yard strike to give Mercer the lead for good.

The Bears amassed 575 yards of offence, while holding the Keydets (0-5, 0-2) to 225.