Calhoun, Strong carry Montana past Portland State 45-33

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Jeremy Calhoun ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Strong had three interceptions and a touchdown and Montana defeated Portland State 45-33 on Saturday.

Calhoun scored on the opening drive, after a Strong interception on the first play of the game, and late in the second quarter, both on 2-yard runs, and the Grizzlies (3-2, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) led 27-14 at the half.

Gresch Jensen threw for 284 yards, including a 60-yard catch-and-run TD by Keenan Curran in the third quarter.

The Vikings (0-4, 0-1) closed within 37-27 on an 87-yard kickoff return by Kahlil Dawson after a Montana field goal, which was set up by Strong's second interception, in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Strong iced the game with a 64-yard interception return with 3:15 to play. Strong had 116 return yards on his three picks.