Salter runs for 3 TDs, Yale beats Fordham 41-10

NEW YORK — Deshawn Salter rushed for three touchdowns, Zane Dudek ran for two more, and Yale beat Fordham 41-10 on Saturday to win its third straight.

Kurt Rawlings hit Jaeden Graham on a 19-yard scoring strike and completed his first 14 passes before being intercepted in the second quarter. Rawlings finished 18 of 20 for 189 yards passing.

The Bulldogs defence shutdown Fordham's pass attack, limiting Kevin Anderson, who threw five TD passes in last week's 45-40 loss to Bryant, to 13 of 28 for 140 yards passing.

Yale scored TDs on its first three drives, with Salter on runs of 38 and 27 yards and Dudek on an 8-yarder. Salter, who gained 118 yards on eight carries, scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Dudek, 56 yards on nine carries, scored on a 22-yard run, also in the third.