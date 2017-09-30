Big plays power No. 13 Auburn over No. 24 Miss State 49-10

AUBURN, Ala. — Jarrett Stidham passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Kerryon Johnson ran for three scores to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 49-10 victory over No. 24 Mississippi State on Saturday night.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) established themselves as the most likely challenger to No. 1 Alabama in the Western Division with an explosive offensive performance. The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2) have lost two straight lopsided games since blowing out LSU to start a string of three matchups with Top 15 teams.

Stidham launched a handful of deep balls for Auburn, including a 47-yard touchdown to a wide-open Will Hastings and a 57-yarder to Eli Stove from his own end zone. He wound up 13-of-16 passing and also had a 49-yard reverse pass to Darius Slayton after lining up at receiver.

"He's repped that 20 or 30 times, and it was wide open," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

Johnson gained 116 yards, including an early 59-yarder, in a strong follow-up to his five-touchdown effort in a 51-14 romp over Missouri. It's the first time since 1987 that Auburn has beaten back-to-back SEC opponents by 30-plus points.

"That's what we've been working on, those big plays down the field," Johnson said. "That's hard on defences."

Backup quarterback Malik Willis got into the act with a 67-yard run in the final minutes, thrilling the smattering of fans still remaining.

Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald passed for 157 yards and ran for 56 but was intercepted twice. The Bulldogs had seven false start penalties.

"We did everything you shouldn't do when you come on the road to win," Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said.

The Bulldogs had two touchdowns overturned on replay in the first half, ultimately scoring after a ruling that Fitzgerald was tackled inside the 1. Earlier, Jeffery Simmons knocked the ball loose from Stidham and Montez Sweat picked it up and took it to the end zone.