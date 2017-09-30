Austin Peay wins 3rd straight, beats UT Martin 7-0

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Terrius Callahan ran for the only touchdown and Austin Peay forced three turnovers to hold off UT Martin 7-0 on Saturday night.

The Governors (3-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) have won three straight since snapping their 29-game losing streak against Morehead State on Sept. 16.

Kordell Jackson and Keawvis Cummings both intercepted Troy Cook passes in the first half. Callahan scored on a 22-yard run early in the second quarter.

A UT Martin drive stalled at the Austin Peay 39-yard line when the Skyhawks couldn't convert a fourth-and-1. Jeremiah Mitchell forced a Cook fumble and Theron Hodges recovered ball early in the fourth quarter to kill another Skyhawks' drive. UT Martin had two more possessions but couldn't cross into Austin Peay territory.